The initiative was proposed by a group of activists motivated by the Trump administration’s treatment of immigrants and Arizona’s tough laws cracking down on people living in the country illegally.

Tucson voters are deciding whether to make the liberal enclave Arizona’s only sanctuary city.

The measure known as Proposition 205 is on the ballot Tuesday in Arizona’s second most populous city.

Supporters say a victory would send the message to immigrants that they’re valued and protected.

It comes amid fierce anger on the left at President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. The measure aims to put new restrictions on when police can inquire about immigration status or cooperate with federal law enforcement.

The Democratic City Council strongly opposes the sanctuary initiative. Mayor Jonathan Rothschild says the city already has strong protections for immigrants. He worries it would endanger state and federal funding.

Both sides say the measure is likely to end up in court if it’s approved.

