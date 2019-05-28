LOGAN, Utah — The Latest on the search for a missing 5-year-old girl in Utah (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

A Utah man who police say is the only suspect in the disappearance of his 5-year-old niece has been denied bail and will be kept behind bars as the search for the child continues.

Alex Whipple made a brief court appearance Tuesday in Logan on probation violation charges.

Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen said Tuesday that investigators have “strong evidence” including DNA linking the 21-year-old Whipple to the disappearance. However, he has not been charged in the crime.

Whipple’s attorney, Shannon Demler, declined comment outside court.



Jensen says evidence also indicates the girl is hurt but police did not elaborate.

Whipple was arrested Saturday after the girl went missing. Police say he has not been cooperative.

Whipple has a criminal record that includes an assault involving domestic violence, possession of a stolen vehicle and drug-related charges.

11:35 a.m.

The search for a missing 5-year-old girl has stretched into a fourth day in Utah, with police saying her 21-year-old uncle is the suspect in her disappearance.

Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen told reporters Tuesday that investigators have “strong evidence” including DNA linking Alex Whipple to the disappearance of Elizabeth “Lizzy” Shelley. She was reported missing Saturday morning.

Jensen says the girl is believed to be hurt. He did not elaborate.

Whipple was found in a rural area and arrested Saturday. He is in custody on a probation violation and has not been charged in the girl’s disappearance.

Whipple has a criminal record that includes an assault involving domestic violence, possession of a stolen vehicle and drug-related charges.

It’s unknown if he has an attorney.

