COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Latest on a lawsuit about a man’s stabbing of fellow inmates at an Ohio prison (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

A union says officers at an Ohio prison followed policies and procedures when responding to an inmate’s stabbing of four fellow prisoners who were handcuffed to a table and couldn’t defend themselves.

A civil rights lawsuit filed Wednesday by two of the injured men alleges officers watched and laughed as the 2017 attack occurred at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville.

It also alleges officers didn’t strip-search the attacker as required, didn’t provide first aid to the bleeding inmates and treated the white attacker differently from the black victims.

All four survived.

Chris Mabe is president of the union that represents the guards. He says reviews of what happen found officers followed prison policies, and none was disciplined.

Ohio’s prisons agency won’t comment on pending litigation.

___

11:20 a.m.

A lawsuit alleges officers at an Ohio prison watched and laughed as an inmate slipped his handcuffs, pulled out a blade, and repeatedly stabbed four fellow prisoners who were handcuffed to a table and couldn’t defend themselves.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday by two of the injured men, Shamieke Pugh and Maurice Lee, also alleges officers hadn’t strip-searched the attacker as required and didn’t provide first aid to the bleeding inmates.

All four survived the 2017 attack at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville.

The lawsuit against the warden, two officers and other staff alleges civil rights violations, including different treatment of the attacker, who is white, and the injured inmates, who are black.

Messages seeking comment were left for Ohio’s prisons department and the union representing prison officers.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.