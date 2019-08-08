Garden Grove Police Chief Tom DaRe prepares to address the media next to a booking mug shot of Zachary Castaneda posted outside of the Garden Grove Police Department headquarters in Garden Grove, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Investigators believe Castaneda, a documented gang member, stabbed several people to death and wounded a few others as he targeted his victims at random during a bloody rampage across two Southern California cities, authorities said. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a deadly stabbing rampage in Southern California (all times local):

5:11 p.m.

Surveillance video shows a woman defending herself against a man with two knives who attacked and wounded her during a stabbing rampage that left four people dead in two Southern California cities.

The footage released Thursday by Garden Grove police shows the woman seated in a small insurance office when a man in a blue hoodie approaches her and pulls out the knives. As the man repeatedly slashes her, the woman puts her hands up and then backs away and hides under a desk. The man then flees.

The 54-year-old woman survived. She was not identified.

Zachary Castaneda was arrested Wednesday after a two-hour series of stabbings and robberies. Investigators haven’t identified a motive. Police say he targeted his victims randomly.

Public defenders who represent Castaneda in other cases did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

___

4:20 p.m.

Authorities have identified two of four people investigators say were killed by a gang member who went on a stabbing rampage in Southern California.

The Orange County coroner’s office says Thursday that Pascual Rioja Lorenzo was killed at a Santa Ana Subway restaurant where he worked. The 39-year-old lived in neighboring Garden Grove, where the two-hour wave of violence began Wednesday.

Officials say 58-year-old Robert Parker of Orange was stabbed to death at a 7-Eleven store in Santa Ana.

The two other people killed were not immediately identified by authorities. But one of them was identified by his son as a hard-working immigrant originally from Romania. Erwin Hauprich said his father, 62-year-old Helmuth Hauprich, died after being stabbed at his Garden Grove apartment complex.

Two other people were wounded.

Police arrested Zachary Castaneda.

Public defenders who represent Castaneda in other cases did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

___

3:05 p.m.

Court records show the gang member accused of fatally stabbing four people in Southern California was free on bail for a charge that included carrying a concealed knife.

Orange County Superior Court records show Zachary Castaneda was charged less than a month ago with the offense along with drug charges. He was free on a $20,000 bond.

Police say Castaneda stabbed four people and wounded two others Wednesday in Garden Grove. They say he is a gang member with a violent criminal record and served time in prison.

Records show Castaneda was on bail at the time of his arrest last month for alleged crimes in June of gang vandalism and drug possession.

Public defenders who represent Castaneda in other cases did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

___

1:10 p.m.

Authorities say the man arrested after stabbing four people and wounding two others in Southern California is a documented gang member with a violent criminal record who had served time in prison.

Garden Grove Police Chief Tom DaRe said Thursday that he believes Zachary Castaneda would have killed or injured many other people if he hadn’t been arrested during the rampage.

Investigators say they believe the 33-year-old targeted his victims at random while robbing businesses during a two-hour wave of violence Wednesday.

It wasn’t immediately known if Castaneda had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

___

10:45 a.m.

One of the four people killed in a Southern California stabbing rampage has been identified by his son.

Erwin Hauprich says his father, 62-year-old Helmuth Hauprich, died at a hospital Wednesday after he and his roommate were attacked at their Garden Grove apartment.

The son says his father, who was born in Romania, had called him earlier and told him the apartment had been burglarized and his passport, green card, a sword collection and a dining table had been taken.

Erwin Hauprich says he later heard there was a stabbing at the complex and went to check. He says a police officer told him his father was taken to a hospital, where he died. The roommate died in the apartment.

A suspect has been arrested.

The son says his father left Romania for Germany and then the United States more than two decades ago.

___

8:15 a.m.

Police have blocked off the roads to a Southern California apartment complex where two people were stabbed during a man’s deadly rampage in two cities killed four people.

Police cars are parked Thursday outside the two-story complex known as Casa de Portola in the city of Garden Grove, and yellow police tape blocks surrounding residential streets.

The attacks at multiple locations Wednesday afternoon in Garden Grove and in neighboring Santa Ana left four people dead and two wounded.

Police arrested the suspect at a convenience store about a 10-minute drive away from the complex down a thoroughfare lined with auto shops, fast food restaurants and motels that cuts through central Orange County, south of Los Angeles.

The suspect has not been identified.

___

11:40 p.m.

Authorities say a man who was “full of anger” stabbed, slashed and robbed his way across two Southern California cities in a bloody rampage that killed four people and wounded two others who were apparently targeted at random.

Police say the 33-year-old man from the city of Garden Grove robbed more than half a dozen businesses and killed two men at his own apartment complex during the two-hour wave of violence Wednesday.

Police say he was arrested as he walked out of a convenience store in neighboring Santa Ana, dropping a knife and a gun he had taken from a security guard he had just killed. The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

