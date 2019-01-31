Alins Sumang stands next to Deputy Public Defender Sarah Nishioka in court Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 in Honolulu. Prosecutors say Sumang recklessly caused the deaths of Casimir Pokorny of Pennsylvania, Reino Ikeda of Japan and William Lau of Honolulu. Police say speed and alcohol appeared to factors in Monday’s crash. Police Chief Susan Ballard says it’s one of Honolulu’s deadliest pedestrian crashes. (Jennifer Sinco Kelleher/Associated Press)

HONOLULU — The Latest on manslaughter charges against a suspected drunken driver police say plowed into a Honolulu intersection and killed three people (all times local):

2 p.m.

Court documents say police found a half-empty bottle of vodka in a pickup truck that plowed into a crowded Honolulu intersection, killing three pedestrians.

Alins Sumang is charged with manslaughter and didn’t speak during a brief court appearance Thursday.

A police statement filed in court says an officer found the bottle while responding to Monday evening’s crash near popular Ala Moana Beach Park. The officer says Sumang was belligerent, spoke with slurred speech and cursed at emergency workers.

Prosecutors say he recklessly caused the deaths of Casimir Pokorny of Pennsylvania, Reino Ikeda of Japan and William Lau of Honolulu.

Police say the truck veered across three lanes, climbed a traffic island, hit six pedestrians, hit a pole and then crashed into another truck. Three people, including the driver of the second truck, were hospitalized and one was treated and released.

12 p.m.

A suspected drunken driver police say plowed into a crowded Honolulu intersection and killed three people has been charged with manslaughter.

Alins Sumang didn’t speak during a brief court appearance Thursday. He stood handcuffed and surrounded by deputy sheriffs.

He’s being held on $1 million bail.

Prosecutors say he recklessly caused the deaths of Casimir Pokorny of Pennsylvania, Reino Ikeda of Japan and William Lau of Honolulu. Police say speed and alcohol appeared to factors in Monday’s crash. Police Chief Susan Ballard says it’s one of Honolulu’s deadliest pedestrian crashes.

Sumang was represented in court by the public defender’s office. State Public Defender Jack Tonaki says it’s too early to comment. His office is still sorting out whether they will continue to represent Sumang.

