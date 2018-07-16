Visitors look at the fox exhibit at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, Monday, July 16, 2018. The death of a wounded fox, Rusty, brings to nine the number of animals that have died as the result of the weekend escape of a jaguar from its enclosure at the zoo in New Orleans. (Gerald Herbert/Associated Press)

NEW ORLEANS — The Latest on the weekend escape of a jaguar from its enclosure at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Officials at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans say a break in a stainless-steel cable barrier may have provided enough space for a jaguar to escape its enclosure over the weekend.

The zoo said in a Monday news release that the barrier was on the roof of the enclosure from which Valerio, a 3-year-old jaguar, escaped Saturday. They say an investigation continues.

No people were hurt and the big cat was captured within an hour after it escaped before the zoo’s scheduled Saturday opening. But nine other animals were fatally wounded by the jaguar.

In a news release Monday, the zoo said it has inspected other large carnivore exhibits and found “nothing of concern.” The jaguar exhibit, however, will remain closed indefinitely.

___

10:45 a.m.

The death of a wounded fox brings to nine the number of animals that have died as the result of the weekend escape of a jaguar from its enclosure at the zoo in New Orleans.

Rusty was one of three foxes attacked by the big cat. Audubon Zoo officials say on the zoo’s website that Rusty died Monday.

The jaguar, Valerio, escaped his enclosure before the zoo opened Saturday morning and was captured less than an hour later.

The zoo reopened Sunday.

Details on how the jaguar escaped haven’t been released. The zoo says an initial inspection indicates the roof of the habitat was “compromised.” But they say an investigation is continuing.

An alpaca and fox died Sunday. Four alpacas, one emu and one fox died Saturday. No people were injured.

___

An earlier version of this report gave the incorrect number of foxes attacked by the jaguar.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.