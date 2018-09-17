LOS ANGELES — ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ wins the Emmy Award for best comedy series.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
