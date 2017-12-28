Democracy Dies in Darkness
Sections
Home
Subscribe
Username
Sign In
Account
Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Subscribe
Account
Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Accessibility for screenreader
Share on Google Plus
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google Plus
Share via Email
Share on LinkedIn
Share on Pinterest
Share on Tumblr
Share on LinkedIn
Share on Google Plus
Share on Tumblr
Resize Text
Print Article
The inside track on Washington politics.
Be the first to know about new
stories from PowerPost. Sign up to follow, and we’ll e-mail you free updates as they’re published.
You’ll receive free e-mail news updates each time a new story is published.
You’re all set!
Sign up
*Invalid email address
Got it
Got it
The most surreal and heartbreaking wildfire photos from 2017
Resize Text
Print Article
1
of 25
Full Screen
Autoplay
Close
SEE MORE PHOTOS: 20 of the year’s best photos of our solar system and beyond
Skip Ad
×
Caption
A look at the areas and people affected by wildfires that broke out along the West Coast.
Ventura, Calif.
Firefighters monitor a section of the Thomas Fire along the 101 freeway north of Ventura on Dec. 7.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Buy Photo
Wait 1 second to continue.
SEE MORE PHOTOS: 20 of the year’s best photos of our solar system and beyond
New planet Ross 128 b, solar eclipse over the U.S., photos of Saturn from the Cassini spacecraft and more images from space.
What life looks like for North Korea’s elite
From mass dances to going to the zoo, a glimpse inside the Hermit Kingdom.
Here are 20 of the week’s best photos
Russian Soyuz rocket launch, U.S. Congress passes sweeping tax bill, Amtrak train crash in Washington state, Catalans of Spain go to the polls and more images from around the world.