PHOENIX — The motorcade with Sen. John McCain’s casket has arrived at Arizona’s Capitol to lie in state.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
PHOENIX — The motorcade with Sen. John McCain’s casket has arrived at Arizona’s Capitol to lie in state.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sign up for email updates from the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.
You have signed up for the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.