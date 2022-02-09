The arrival of “The Music Man” comes as Broadway seems to be emerging from a brutal winter. The once-durable musicals “Waitress,” “Jagged Little Pill” and “Ain’t Too Proud” closed, while new plays like “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” “Pass Over,” “Is This a Room” and “Dana H” struggled and closed early. Shows often feast during the tourist-filled holidays, but this time many could not because they had to shutter. Casts are healthier now, but January and February are traditionally rough at the box office, even before COVID-19.