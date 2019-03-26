The Nation’s Weather for Wednesday, March 27, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Tomorrow will be another bright and chilly day across the
Midwest and Northeast, with drier weather also expected for
much of the Eastern Seaboard. Florida will be the exception
this time, with an uptick in clouds and showers expected
from Jacksonville to Tampa. The unsettled weather will also
bring rough surf and rip currents to areas along the
Atlantic Coast. Otherwise, dry weather is in the forecast
from the East Coast through the Rockies. Across the Plains,
a steady southerly wind will usher in warmer air. A storm
moving into the West Coast will bring another round of
soaking, wintry weather to much of California and southern
Oregon, with heavy rain and high-elevation snow. Flash
flooding, mudslides and whiteouts at pass elevation will
snarl traffic across the region.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 87 at Tamiami, FL
National Low Tuesday -3 at Berlin, NH
