The Nation’s Weather for Wednesday, March 27, 2019

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Tomorrow will be another bright and chilly day across the

Midwest and Northeast, with drier weather also expected for

much of the Eastern Seaboard. Florida will be the exception

this time, with an uptick in clouds and showers expected

from Jacksonville to Tampa. The unsettled weather will also

bring rough surf and rip currents to areas along the

Atlantic Coast. Otherwise, dry weather is in the forecast

from the East Coast through the Rockies. Across the Plains,

a steady southerly wind will usher in warmer air. A storm

moving into the West Coast will bring another round of

soaking, wintry weather to much of California and southern

Oregon, with heavy rain and high-elevation snow. Flash

flooding, mudslides and whiteouts at pass elevation will

snarl traffic across the region.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 87 at Tamiami, FL

National Low Tuesday -3 at Berlin, NH

_____

