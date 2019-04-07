The Nation’s Weather for Sunday, April 7, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Severe weather will rattle communities from eastern Texas to

the lower Mississippi Valley today. The strongest

thunderstorms will be capable of producing damaging winds,

hail, flooding downpours and isolated tornadoes. North of

the severe weather, rain will put a damper on outdoor plans

to end the weekend in the Midwest. Most of the East Coast

will be dry as the warming trend from Saturday continues.

Meanwhile, dry and mild weather will overspread the High

Plains as the Southwest also heats up. A storm, on the other

hand, will continue to affect the Northwest with rain and

gusty winds. The rain can pour down heavily in western

Oregon, leading to flash flooding in urban areas and along

streams. Most snow will fall above the passes.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 93 at McAllen, TX

National Low Saturday 12 at Tuolumne Meadows, CA

