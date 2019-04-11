The Nation’s Weather for Thursday, April 11, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Dry weather and some sunshine will be featured for much of

the eastern quarter of the nation today. However, farther

west, a major storm will continue to blast the Central

states. The combination of heavy wet snow and strong winds

will create blizzard conditions from parts of the central

Plains to the upper Great Lakes. Storm total snowfall may

exceed 30 inches in some areas, combined with extensive

drifting of the snow on the ground. Drenching rain will

extend from the middle Mississippi Valley to the lower Great

Lakes where urban and small stream flooding can occur.

Locally severe storms are forecast just south of the rain

area. Gusty winds will continue over the southern Plains,

while the Southwest will be more tranquil with sunshine.

Rain and high-country snow will affect the Northwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 107 at Del Rio, TX

National Low Wednesday 5 at Dakota Hill, CO

