The Nation’s Weather for Thursday, April 18, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Cool and moist conditions are in store for the Northeast
with pockets of rain and drizzle today. Warmth will build on
a southerly breeze from the lower mid-Atlantic to the
northeastern Gulf Coast. A few thunderstorms will erupt over
the Florida Peninsula. A significant storm over the Central
states will continue to produce a severe weather outbreak.
The thunderstorms will bring everything from large hail and
damaging wind gusts to flash flooding and tornadoes from the
lower Mississippi Valley to part of the Ohio Valley. Heavy
rain will aggravate flooding over the Upper Midwest. Most
areas from the Plains to the Pacific coast can expect
sunshine. River flooding will continue over the Upper
Midwest while showers dot the Dakotas. Some rain is forecast
to pester western Washington.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 96 at Laredo, TX
National Low Wednesday 0 at Bodie State Park, CA
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.