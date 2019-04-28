The Nation’s Weather for Sunday, April 28, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Rain will spread across the Northeast today with wet snow
whitening some locations across northern Pennsylvania and
southern New York. South of this storm, warmth will span the
southern mid-Atlantic and South. The Great Lakes will be dry
to end the weekend. Snow from earlier in the weekend will
quickly melt as temperatures soar back into the upper 40s
and 50s. A surge of warmth is also anticipated over the
southern High Plains ahead of the storm that will cause
showers and thunderstorms to erupt over the central Plains.
Some of the thunderstorms will be heavy and gusty before
evolving into a soaking rain at night. To the north, a
snowstorm will sweep from Montana to North Dakota with
blizzard conditions in the morning. Dry weather will once
again span the West Coast as the Southwest remains hot.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 104 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Saturday 17 at Baraga, MI
