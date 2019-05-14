The Nation’s Weather for Tuesday, May 14, 2019

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

An unusually cold storm for the middle of May will bring

drenching rain and high-elevation snow to the Northeast

today. The heaviest and steadiest precipitation is forecast

to focus on New England, while lesser showers occur over the

eastern Great Lakes, the central Appalachians and part of

the mid-Atlantic coast. Dry air will extend from the central

Great Lakes to much of the South. Exceptions will be in

South Florida and central and southern Texas where showers

and thunderstorms are in store. Showers and thunderstorms

are expected from parts of the central Plains and Upper

Midwest. A few storms will dot the central and northern

Rockies. Meanwhile, clouds and unsettled conditions with

areas of rain are forecast for the Northwest while mainly

dry and sunny conditions linger over the Southwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 105 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Monday 22 at Burgess Junction, WY

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.