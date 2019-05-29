The Nation’s Weather for Wednesday, May 29, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Another round of severe weather will threaten the Ohio
Valley and mid-Atlantic today. The violent thunderstorms
will erupt across the battle zone between steamy air across
the southern mid-Atlantic and much cooler air across upstate
New York and New England. Record heat will also continue to
have a firm grip on the South. Across the nation’s
midsection, the threat of severe weather and flooding will
focus on the area from western and northern Texas to
Missouri. Showers will stretch from the Lower Peninsula of
Michigan and Wisconsin to northern Nebraska, while unusually
chilly air settles over the central High Plains. The rest of
the central Plains will welcome much-needed dry weather.
Afternoon thunderstorms will dot the Intermountain West as
temperatures rebound in the Southwest.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 103 at Zapata, TX
National Low Tuesday 16 at Climax, CO
