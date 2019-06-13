The Nation’s Weather for Thursday, June 13, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A double-barreled storm will converge on the northeastern
part of the nation today. The steadiest and heaviest rain is
forecast to fall in the coastal areas of the region while
more sporadic showers and thunderstorms are in store farther
west over the Appalachians and part of the Midwest. A large
batch of cool air will extend from the Plains to the Midwest
and East. Ahead of the latest cool push, showers and storms
will erupt over the Florida Peninsula. A few storms will
also occur over the southern High Plains near the back edge
of the cool air. Spotty thunderstorms are also anticipated
over the northern Rockies and interior Northwest. Much of
the rest of the West can expect sunshine. As heat holds in
the Northwest, ocean air will bring cooling and low clouds
to much of the California coast.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 120 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Wednesday 27 at Yellowstone Nat’l Park, WY
