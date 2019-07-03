The Nation’s Weather for Wednesday, July 3, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Much of the Eastern Seaboard can expect hot and humid

conditions today. Even parts of New England will be

noticeably warmer and more humid compared to recent days.

The core of the heat will be in the Southeast. With the

exception of central and South Florida, most of the East

Coast will be free of rain. Farther west, a broad area of

moisture will lead to pop-up individual thunderstorms as

well as large clusters of drenching, gusty storms from the

central Appalachians to the Mississippi and Ohio valleys,

central and northern Plains and northern Rockies. Localized

flash flooding and damaging wind gusts can occur in some of

the storms. Most areas from the central and southern Rockies

to the Pacific coast can expect a dry and sunny day.

However, showers will affect much of Washington.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 111 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Tuesday 30 at Boca Reservoir, CA

