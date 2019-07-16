The Nation’s Weather for Tuesday, July 16, 2019

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Heat will build along the Eastern Seaboard, Deep South and

over the Plains today. The dog days of summer weather

pattern will feature high temperatures ranging from the

middle 80s to the middle 90s in most of the eastern

two-thirds of the nation. While many areas will be sunny,

showers and thunderstorms associated with Barry will drench

areas from the middle and lower Mississippi Valley to the

Ohio Valley. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms, not

associated with Barry, will extend from the northern Rockies

to the upper Great Lakes. Flash flooding and strong wind

gusts can occur in any severe storm this time of the year.

Much of the rest of the West will be sunny with typical

heat over the interior Southwest. Clouds and showers will

cool the coastal areas of the Northwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 118 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Monday 33 at Mammoth Lakes, CA

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.