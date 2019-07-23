The Nation’s Weather for Tuesday, July 23, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Rain and thunderstorms will stretch along a cold front

draped from the East Coast to the South today as more

comfortable air continues to advance southward. Flooding

downpours will remain a concern across the entire region.

The risk of thunderstorms to produce damaging winds is

greatest across the Carolinas and southern Virginia. The

beaches of these states will also face a heightened risk of

rip currents as a tropical feature churns off the coast of

Florida. In the wake of the front, comfortable air will span

the Midwest and most of the Plains. While the latter region

will be dry, a few showers and thunderstorms will dot the

Great Lakes. Thunderstorms will also develop across the

Rockies and Desert Southwest, leading to dust storms in the

deserts. Heat will otherwise engulf the West.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 120 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Monday 34 at Old Faithful, WY

