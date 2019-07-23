The Nation’s Weather for Tuesday, July 23, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Rain and thunderstorms will stretch along a cold front
draped from the East Coast to the South today as more
comfortable air continues to advance southward. Flooding
downpours will remain a concern across the entire region.
The risk of thunderstorms to produce damaging winds is
greatest across the Carolinas and southern Virginia. The
beaches of these states will also face a heightened risk of
rip currents as a tropical feature churns off the coast of
Florida. In the wake of the front, comfortable air will span
the Midwest and most of the Plains. While the latter region
will be dry, a few showers and thunderstorms will dot the
Great Lakes. Thunderstorms will also develop across the
Rockies and Desert Southwest, leading to dust storms in the
deserts. Heat will otherwise engulf the West.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 120 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Monday 34 at Old Faithful, WY
