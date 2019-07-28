The Nation’s Weather for Monday, July 29, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
An area of low pressure will bring showers and
thunderstorms to the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and western
New York today. Dry weather is in store for the Middle
Atlantic and Carolinas. To the south, scattered showers and
thunderstorms will occur along the Gulf Coast and across
Florida. Elsewhere, high pressure will bring dry weather to
the Dakotas and Nebraska along with plenty of sunshine. A
few thunderstorms will occur across Texas. Farther west, an
upper-level disturbance will bring a couple of afternoon
thunderstorms to Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico and eastern
Arizona. Dry weather is in store from Washington and Oregon
southward across California.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 114 at Needles, CA
National Low Sunday 31 at Stanley, ID
