The Nation’s Weather for Monday, July 29, 2019

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

An area of low pressure will bring showers and

thunderstorms to the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and western

New York today. Dry weather is in store for the Middle

Atlantic and Carolinas. To the south, scattered showers and

thunderstorms will occur along the Gulf Coast and across

Florida. Elsewhere, high pressure will bring dry weather to

the Dakotas and Nebraska along with plenty of sunshine. A

few thunderstorms will occur across Texas. Farther west, an

upper-level disturbance will bring a couple of afternoon

thunderstorms to Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico and eastern

Arizona. Dry weather is in store from Washington and Oregon

southward across California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 114 at Needles, CA

National Low Sunday 31 at Stanley, ID

_____

