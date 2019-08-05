The Nation’s Weather for Monday, August 5, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

High pressure over New England will make for pleasant and

sunny conditions across the Northeast today. Showers and

thunderstorms will erupt across the Southeast and

mid-Atlantic regions during the afternoon. Showers and

thunderstorms will also fire across the Midwest and central

Plains states as a slow-moving cold front pushes through the

region. Some of these storms may become severe with damaging

winds, large hail and torrential downpours. Warm and dry air

surging from the southern Plains to the mid-Mississippi

valley will help to fuel these thunderstorms. Sizzling heat

and dry conditions will continue to build into the interior

West, while thunderstorms dot the Rockies. Flossie will

bring enhanced showers, along with rough surf and rip

currents to Hawaii through tonight.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 117 at Needles, CA

National Low Sunday 35 at Stanley, ID

