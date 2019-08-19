The Nation’s Weather for Monday, August 19, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A weak front will bring a wave of showers and thunderstorms

across much of the Northeast today. States from Maine and

New Hampshire to Ohio and Indiana are likely to see a couple

of storms. Thunderstorms will be most widespread in the

afternoon and evening hours, and although widespread severe

weather is not expected, heavier downpours and gusty winds

are possible. A stalled frontal boundary will bring

persistent rounds of thunderstorms across the Southeast.

High pressure will move in behind the wet weather in the

East, allowing for drier weather for the upper Midwest and

the Central Plains. A few thunderstorms could spring up late

in the day across the Dakotas, but dry weather will continue

for the Rockies and the West Coast.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 110 at Needles, CA

National Low Sunday 28 at Angel Fire, NM

