NATIONAL SUMMARY

A batch of air that originated from Canada and more typical

of the middle of September, will sprawl over much of the

Midwest and reach into the Northeast today. Showers and

thunderstorms will fire along the leading edge of this cool

air from the central Plains to the Ohio Valley and coastal

areas of the Northeast. Some of the rain can be heavy and a

few of the storms gusty. Drenching showers and storms are

forecast to spread over the lower Mississippi Valley and dot

the Southeast states. A plume of tropical moisture will add

to the risk of flash flooding. Much of the West can expect a

dry and sunny day. Exceptions will include the northern

Rockies and southern High Plains, where storms are expected

to erupt. More heat will grill the interior Southwest.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 117 at Thermal, CA

National Low Wednesday 31 at Bridgeport, CA

