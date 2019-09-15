The Nation’s Weather for Sunday, September 15, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Steady rain and high winds from Humberto will remain east

and south of the southeastern United States coast today.

However, rough surf, strong rip currents, stiff breezes and

passing thundershowers will affect the Atlantic coast from

Florida to North Carolina. Heat will hold over much of the

rest of the Southeast and South Central states.

Thunderstorms from a tropical disturbance over the Gulf of

Mexico will gather along the Texas coast. Comfortable air

will extend over the Northeast with showers and

thunderstorms from the Upper Midwest to northern New

England. Much of the Plains and Intermountain West will be

dry. A few storms will erupt over parts of Arizona and New

Mexico. As much cooler air arrives, clouds and rain are

forecast to push inland over the Northwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 112 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Saturday 23 at Bridgeport, CA

