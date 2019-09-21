over northern Nevada. Very spotty showers are in store
around the eastern Great Lakes. Downpours and gusty
thunderstorms are likely to frequent South Florida with
lesser showers and rough surf along much of the Atlantic
coast of Florida and Georgia. Spotty storms will occur
across coastal Texas. A swath of heavy showers and locally
severe thunderstorms will extend from northern Minnesota and
the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to western Texas. Expect
localized flooding. Lesser showers will dampen parts of
North Dakota and Montana.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 102 at Cotulla, TX
National Low Friday 19 at Bodie State Park, CA
