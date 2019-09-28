swath of showers and thunderstorms will extend from the
southern Plains to the eastern Great Lakes region. A batch
of cooler and less humid air will follow the wet weather
over the Upper Midwest but not farther to the south. A major
storm will take shape over the West with the most dramatic
conditions over the northern Rockies. These northern areas
can expect a change from rain to heavy snow with gusty winds
that can create blizzard conditions. Rain showers will occur
farther south over the Great Basin and the Northwest. Much
of the Southwest will be dry.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 102 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Friday 26 at Fraser, CO
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.