create showers and thunderstorms across parts of Florida and
the Louisiana Gulf Coast. Breezy but dry conditions are
expected across the Great Lakes and Northern Plains, while
high pressure dominates over the Northern Rockies. In
addition to bring dry weather, this high will also create
windy conditions across parts of California. The combination
of dry weather and windy conditions will bring an elevated
fire threat to parts of Northern and Southern California.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 104 at Jasper, AL
National Low Saturday 11 at Lyman, WY
