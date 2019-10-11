will be dry. A powerful storm will continue to bring
blizzard conditions with heavy snow and late-November-like
cold to the northern Plains. Rain and thunderstorms are
expected along the leading edge of colder air over the
Midwest and much cooler air over the lower Mississippi
Valley and coastal Texas. Following a frigid start over the
central and northern Rockies, temperatures will rebound
under sunshine in the afternoon. Much of the West can expect
sunshine. Winds are forecast to ease over California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 101 at Cotulla, TX
National Low Thursday -9 at White Sulphur Springs, MT
