the Virginia Atlantic coast to eastern Texas will bring wet

weather to much of the region. Rain and thunderstorms will

continue along this front in the Southeast. High pressure in

the center of the country will keep it dry across the

majority of the Plains as well as across the Rockies. A weak

system moving into the Pacific Northwest could bring a few

showers to Washington, Oregon and Northern California. It

will remain dry in Southern California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 92 at Bonifay, FL

National Low Saturday -2 at West Yellowstone, MT

