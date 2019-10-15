much rain may fall and lead to isolated urban flooding.
Across the Midwest, a second part of the storm will produce
rain from the middle Mississippi Valley to the western Great
Lakes region and the northern Plains. A push of chilly air
with gusty winds will follow the storm system over the
Plains. Much of the West can expect dry and sunny weather
with light winds. Some rain associated with a new storm over
the northern Pacific Ocean is forecast to approach the
Olympic Peninsula of Washington later on.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 99 at Beeville, TX
National Low Monday 0 at Granby, CO
