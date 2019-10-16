mid-Atlantic during the day to New England at night. Enough

rain can fall to cause incidents of urban flooding, while

the rain is likely to ease drought problems. Winds may

become strong enough in some areas at night to knock over

trees and cause power outages. Showers and thunderstorms are

forecast to dwindle over the Deep South as dry air begins to

sweep in from the north. Most areas from the Mississippi

Valley to the Rockies and Southwest will have dry weather

and sunshine. A storm from the Pacific Ocean will spread

rain into coastal Washington and Oregon.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 99 at Laredo, TX

National Low Tuesday 9 at Bodie State Park, CA

_____

