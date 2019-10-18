clouds will indicate brewing trouble over the Gulf of

Mexico. A budding tropical system will travel northeastward

over the Gulf with rain and gusty thunderstorms to approach

the northern and eastern coasts in the region. Warm winds

will blow from the southern Plains to the Upper Midwest with

a cool push forecast for the northern High Plains and

AD

Rockies. Spotty showers will extend from Colorado to Montana

and Idaho as a new area of rain and mountain snow arrives in

AD

western Washington and Oregon. The Southwest will stay dry.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 96 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Thursday 9 at Angel Fire, NM

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD