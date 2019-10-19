rain, gusty winds and local flooding from Florida to the

Carolinas with lesser rain over Alabama. Thunderstorms may

occur in some areas. Farther west, a band of showers and

thunderstorms is forecast to march across the Upper Midwest

and central Plains. Much of the rest of the Plains and

Southwest will be dry, although gusty winds will raise the

AD

fire threat in Southern California. Rain and snow will fall

on the Northwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 92 at McAllen, TX

National Low Friday 13 at Bridgeport, CA

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD