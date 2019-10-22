downpours and frequent lightning strikes. As a powerful
storm lifts slowly northward into Ontario, the circulation
around the storm will create high winds across the central
and northern Plains to the Midwest. Rain showers are likely
to persist over the central and western Great Lakes region.
Most areas from the lower Mississippi Valley to the Plains
and Southwest can expect sunshine. Rain will spread across
Washington and the northern parts of Idaho and Oregon with
some snow over the northern Rockies.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 98 at Anaheim, CA
National Low Monday 8 at Alamosa, CO
