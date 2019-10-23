Lakes region. Thunderstorms are forecast to rumble across

South Florida as a push of cooler and less humid air

arrives. Most areas from southern New England to northern

Florida, the southern Plains and Texas can expect sunshine.

Meanwhile, a new push of cold air will trigger spotty snow

over the northern Rockies today then heavier snow over the

central Rockies tonight. Much of the rest of the West can

expect dry weather and sunshine. Winds will kick up over

California and greatly raise the wildfire risk.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 103 at Anaheim, CA

National Low Tuesday 9 at Alamosa, CO

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather

