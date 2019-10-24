lead to a few thunderstorms over the Florida Peninsula.

Meanwhile, the same storm responsible for spreading snow

over Colorado and northern New Mexico from last night will

cause an area of rain to expand from Texas to Missouri. Some

wet snow is expected to fall on parts of northwestern Texas

and western Oklahoma with the storm. Much of the North

Central states will be dry, as will much of the rest of the

West. However, as high winds continue over California, the

risk of wildfires will remain critical.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 100 at Thermal, CA

National Low Wednesday 11 at Lake George, CO

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

