seasonally warm. Meanwhile, a small storm system will move
out of the Rockies and into the central Plains, spreading
snow from Colorado into Kansas. On the warmer side of this
system, showers will develop across Oklahoma and into
northern Texas. Farther north, another storm system will
arrive in the Northwest and bring a new round of snow to the
northern Rockies. High winds will begin to relax across
California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 93 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Sunday 2 at Lake Yellowstone, WY
