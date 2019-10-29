the clouds, it will remain mild, with afternoon temperatures

still a few degrees above normal for late October for most.

A subtle disturbance will lead to some rain and

thunderstorms in the Southeast. Rain and drizzle will also

break out in the southern Plains as a new storm system

begins to develop along a front in the region. A disturbance

sliding south through the central Rockies will bring periods

of snow to the region. Windy conditions in the Northwest

will begin to push into California, bringing back dangerous

fire weather to the region.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 93 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Monday -18 at Rawlins, WY

