central Rockies through the central Plains into parts of
the Midwest by day’s end. Most of the Northeast and
mid-Atlantic will be mild and mainly dry. However, a few
showers and patches of drizzle will dampen New England. A
few showers and thunderstorms will dot the eastern Carolinas
into Florida. The northern Plains and the West will be dry
and cold. Strong winds and an extreme fire threat will
continue across California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 94 at Zapata, TX
National Low Tuesday -12 at Huntley, MT
