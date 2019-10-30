central Rockies through the central Plains into parts of

the Midwest by day’s end. Most of the Northeast and

mid-Atlantic will be mild and mainly dry. However, a few

showers and patches of drizzle will dampen New England. A

few showers and thunderstorms will dot the eastern Carolinas

into Florida. The northern Plains and the West will be dry

AD

and cold. Strong winds and an extreme fire threat will

continue across California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 94 at Zapata, TX

National Low Tuesday -12 at Huntley, MT

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD