pressure and sunshine will prevail across most of the rest

of the East, but much cooler air will also push across much

of the East. Very cold air and a bitter breeze, accompanied

by some patchy flurries, will arrive in the northern Plains.

While the bitter cold will ease across the southern Plains

and Intermountain West, it will remain chilly. Lighter winds

will prevail across California, significantly reducing the

fire danger and providing more favorable conditions

for firefighters to combat ongoing wildfires in the region.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 93 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Thursday -19 at Fraser, CO

_____

