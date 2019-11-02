forecast to trigger snow showers over parts of Montana. Much

of the swath from Maine to northern Florida and Texas can

expect dry and sunny weather. However, a stalled front will

lead to clouds, showers, thunderstorms and humid conditions

over southern and central Florida. Dry, brisk and chilly

conditions are expected to hold on over much of the

Mississippi Valley and Plains. Meanwhile, warmth will begin

AD

to build west of the Rockies. Light winds are in store for

California, which should aid in firefighting operations.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 91 at Miami, FL

National Low Friday -22 at Antero Reservoir, CO

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD