Southeast. However, a clipper system will dive into the
northern Plains from Canada allowing for rain and snow
showers to spread from Montana through the Dakotas and into
Minnesota by the end of the day. At the same time,
lake-effect snowfall will persist in parts of New York and
western Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, a line of showers and
thunderstorms will stall over southern Florida. High
pressure will hold the Southwest allowing for it to be dry
from Texas to California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 93 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Saturday -14 at Antero Reservoir, CO
