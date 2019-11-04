Peninsula. In the north, temperatures are expected to remain

slightly below normal from New England to the Great Lakes.

At the same time, a storm system will move from the northern

Plains to the Great Lakes. Despite cool air in the Great

Lakes, most precipitation will fall as rain. However, a

reinforcing shot of cold air following behind the storm may

allow for some snow across northern Wisconsin and Minnesota,

especially early in the day. Most locations in the western

half of the country will stay dry.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 88 at Ocotillo Wells, CA

National Low Sunday -2 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

