from the Carolinas through southern Georgia and Florida.
Areas of light snow will progress across parts of the
northern Plains and Montana. Some spotty showers will pester
southeastern Texas. It will be tranquil elsewhere across the
nation with warmer air building into the Southeast and
southern and central Plains. Mild air will also be in place
across much of the mountains in the West. It will be warm
across the Desert Southwest and California.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 91 at San Angelo, TX
National Low Monday 4 at Lake George, CO
