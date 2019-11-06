Plains, with areas of rain stretching from eastern Arizona
through southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. Heavy rain
will develop across parts of northern Texas, Oklahoma,
northern Arkansas and southern Missouri by the end of the
day. A few thunderstorms will rumble across the Florida
Peninsula. Otherwise, dry weather will dominate the rest of
the nation. Most of the West will be warm for early
November. Warmer air will also expand across the Southeast.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 92 at Palm Springs, CA
National Low Tuesday 3 at Rolla, ND
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.