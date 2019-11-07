the western Ohio Valley into southern New England. Rain will
extend from most of the mid-Atlantic through the Tennessee
Valley into the lower Mississippi Valley and Texas. Some
heavier downpours and thunderstorms will also douse areas
farther south. Behind this system, bitterly cold air will
shift from the northern Plains into the Great Lakes, with
lake-effect snow showers across the upper Lakes. Dry and
seasonably warm weather will continue across the West.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 95 at Palm Springs, CA
National Low Wednesday -4 at Dunkirk, MT
_____
