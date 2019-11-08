downwind of the Great Lakes. Dry and cold conditions will
persist across the rest of the Midwest. Chilly air will be
in place across the Southeast, with a frost or freeze in
many locations during the morning. A stalled front will
produce rain showers through much of the day in the Florida
Peninsula. In the western half of the country, high pressure
over the Rockies will keep it dry from northern Washington
to Southern California. Above-normal temperatures are also
expected in Southern California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 93 at Falfurrias, TX
National Low Thursday -12 at Rudyard, MT
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.