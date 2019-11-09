storm will allow some light snow to fall in northern

Michigan and Wisconsin back through Minnesota and North

Dakota. High pressure holding in the lower Mississippi

Valley will act as a shield and keep rain and snow away from

the central and southern Plains as well as the Southeast.

The Western states will remain dry, except for a spotty

shower or two that will reach western Washington by the end

of the day.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 95 at Thermal, CA

National Low Friday -8 at Black River Falls, WI

