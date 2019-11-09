storm will allow some light snow to fall in northern
Michigan and Wisconsin back through Minnesota and North
Dakota. High pressure holding in the lower Mississippi
Valley will act as a shield and keep rain and snow away from
the central and southern Plains as well as the Southeast.
The Western states will remain dry, except for a spotty
shower or two that will reach western Washington by the end
of the day.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 95 at Thermal, CA
National Low Friday -8 at Black River Falls, WI
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.